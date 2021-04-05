It’s Showtime! Here’s When Regal Theaters Reopen in New York State
Let's all go to the movies. Regal theaters are starting to reopen in New York. Here's when movies will begin showing in Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, Buffalo and Albany.
Select Regal theatres already re-opened for the Godzilla vs. Kong movie, most in the New York City are. "We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans," the company shared on their website.
Destiny USA and Crossgate Mall in Albany will be the next Regal Cinemas to open on April 23, followed by Buffalo, Rochester and Watertown on May 7.
April 23
Albany - Regal Colonie Center & RPX
Albany - Regal Crossgates ScreenX & IMAX
Brooklyn - Regal Court Street & RPX
Glendale - Regal Atlas Park
Lynbrook - Regal Lynbrook & RPX
New York - Regal Battery Park
Syracuse - Regal Destiny USA 4DX, IMAX & RPX
Westbury - Regal Westbury IMAX & RPX
May 7
Buffalo - Regal Walden Galleria & RPX
Buffalo - Regal Transit Center & IMAX
Buffalo - Regal Elmwood Center
Nanuet - Regal Nanuet & RPX
New York - Regal Essex Crossing & RPX
Orchard Park - Regal Quaker Crossing
Poughkeepsie - Regal Galleria Mall
Staten Island - Regal Staten Island & RPX
Rochester - Regal Eastview Mall
Watertown - Regal Salmon Run
May 14
Binghamton - Regal Binghamton
Buffalo - Regal Niagara Falls
Clifton Park - Regal Clifton Park & RPX
Farmingdale - Regal Farmingdale & IMAX
Forest Hills - Regal Midway
Horseheads - Regal Arnot Mall
Mohegan Lake - Regal Cortlandt Town Center
Queensbury - Regal Aviation Mall
Rochester - Regal Henrietta
Rochester - Regal Greece Ridge Stadium 12
Ronkonkoma - Regal Ronkonkoma
Staten Island - Regal Bricktown Charleston
Syracuse - Regal Ithaca Mall
Movie tickets can be purchased in advance on the Regal mobile app. You'll also be able to purchase concession items from the app when in the theatre too.
COVID-19 Rules
- All guests will need to wear a face covering in the lobby and movie theaters. Masks can be removed only when eating and drinking while in the auditorium.
- Two seats must be left empty between groups
- Theater capacity reduced to 50%
- Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated
- Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes
- All employees will be required to wear masks
"As we re-open our theatres, we remain committed to the safety of our patrons and employees."
Get the full list of when Regal Theaters will open around the country at regmovies.com.
