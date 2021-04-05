Let's all go to the movies. Regal theaters are starting to reopen in New York. Here's when movies will begin showing in Syracuse, Rochester, Binghamton, Buffalo and Albany.

Select Regal theatres already re-opened for the Godzilla vs. Kong movie, most in the New York City are. "We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans," the company shared on their website.

Destiny USA and Crossgate Mall in Albany will be the next Regal Cinemas to open on April 23, followed by Buffalo, Rochester and Watertown on May 7.

April 23

Albany - Regal Colonie Center & RPX

Albany - Regal Crossgates ScreenX & IMAX

Brooklyn - Regal Court Street & RPX

Glendale - Regal Atlas Park

Lynbrook - Regal Lynbrook & RPX

New York - Regal Battery Park

Syracuse - Regal Destiny USA 4DX, IMAX & RPX

Westbury - Regal Westbury IMAX & RPX

May 7

Buffalo - Regal Walden Galleria & RPX

Buffalo - Regal Transit Center & IMAX

Buffalo - Regal Elmwood Center

Nanuet - Regal Nanuet & RPX

New York - Regal Essex Crossing & RPX

Orchard Park - Regal Quaker Crossing

Poughkeepsie - Regal Galleria Mall

Staten Island - Regal Staten Island & RPX

Rochester - Regal Eastview Mall

Watertown - Regal Salmon Run

May 14

Binghamton - Regal Binghamton

Buffalo - Regal Niagara Falls

Clifton Park - Regal Clifton Park & RPX

Farmingdale - Regal Farmingdale & IMAX

Forest Hills - Regal Midway

Horseheads - Regal Arnot Mall

Mohegan Lake - Regal Cortlandt Town Center

Queensbury - Regal Aviation Mall

Rochester - Regal Henrietta

Rochester - Regal Greece Ridge Stadium 12

Ronkonkoma - Regal Ronkonkoma

Staten Island - Regal Bricktown Charleston

Syracuse - Regal Ithaca Mall

Movie tickets can be purchased in advance on the Regal mobile app. You'll also be able to purchase concession items from the app when in the theatre too.

COVID-19 Rules

All guests will need to wear a face covering in the lobby and movie theaters. Masks can be removed only when eating and drinking while in the auditorium.

Two seats must be left empty between groups

Theater capacity reduced to 50%

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes

All employees will be required to wear masks

"As we re-open our theatres, we remain committed to the safety of our patrons and employees."

Get the full list of when Regal Theaters will open around the country at regmovies.com.

