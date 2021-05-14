Onondaga County Sheriffs Celebrate Retirement of K9 Drago After Seven Years of Service

Look at that face! That's the face of a dog who has done amazing things for the people of Onondaga County, and is on the path to a more relaxed lifestyle.

It was announced Friday morning that after seven years of service, K9 Drago will be hanging up his badge and heading into retirement.

Get our free mobile app

Drago graduated from the Police Academy with his handler, Deputy Jeff Neal, back in 2014, when he was just 16-months-old. [Syracuse.com]

"The dogs' biggest aid for police work is their ability to use their nose to detect and locate a person, drugs or explosives," said Detective Jon Seeber.

Neal and Drago completed a total of 320 hours of training in the areas of patrol tracking, building searches, obedience, agility and officer protection.

He has made a large impact in our community from increasing community relations to deescalating high risk calls. He has kept his handler, Deputy Jeff Neal and many officers safe.

K9 Drago has quite the list of accomplishments, according to the Sheriff's Office:

K9 Drago has been responsible for over 2 dozen criminal apprehensions and has located multiple lost/missing people. He has also conducted hundreds of explosive sweeps, to include many Amphitheatre events and other large gathering type events. He has assisted the United Stated Secret Service, Attorney General's Office, Department of Defense and the Department of State for dignitary visits. Drago is also responsible for locating 2 handguns that were used and discarded after a crime.

A big congratulations is in order for K9 Drago - and we hope you enjoy retirement!

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: