Iconic Utica Boilermaker Road Race Turns 44, Take A Look Back Through The Years
The Boilermaker turns 44 years old this year.
After fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic and being held virtually last year, America’s Greatest 15K Road Race will take place on Sunday, October 10.
A prominent part of the Boilermaker is the logo, which changes from year to year.
The logo can be seen on everything from t-shirts to golf shirts to sweat shirts to pint glasses.
For the third consecutive year, the 2021 Boilermaker logos has been designed by Ryan McGogan of McGrogan design.
He says the new logo prominently features the finish line arch on Court Street, a Utica landmark, and also represents a shift from the organization’s recurring color scheme to a fall-themed color palette.
This unique take on Boilermaker 44 pays respect to the challenging and historic circumstances we find ourselves in while also looking forward to much better days, just ahead,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The beloved finish line arch is a perfect symbol for the reunion of the Boilermaker with its community this fall.”
We're talking a look back through the years to bring you the Boilermaker logos from each race. While there have been 43 races, the same log was used for the first five years.
Do you have any Boilermaker merchandise with the logo on it and how far back does the logo go?
LOOK: The Iconic Boilermaker Road Race Has 44 Years Of History And Logos
