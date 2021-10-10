[PHOTOS] Did We Catch You At The Boilermaker Start Line?

Getting up to be ready at 5:30 on a Sunday in October is a heck of a lot different than it is in July. It's weird to say that it's Boilermaker day when the sun isn't even up as volunteers start making their way to the start line.

This world-renowned race is often referred to as the country's best 15K. The Boilermaker 15K is recognized for its entertaining yet challenging course and racing's best post-race party, hosted by the F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

Get our free mobile app

We were hanging out at the start line pumping up the crowd and getting all the runners excited. We snapped some great photos in the process! Do you recognize anyone in these photos?

Boilermaker 2021: Start Line Photos A big thank you to everyone who let us take their photos! Did we take one of you?

A big congratulations is in order to the winner of the 2021 Boilermaker Road Race. Stephen Rathbun, with a time of 47:32, was the lead runner for the race.

Savannah Boucher was the first female to cross the line with a time of 56:24.

Meet The Winners of The 2021 Boilermaker Road Race