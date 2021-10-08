2021 Boilermaker Weekend is here.

The Health and Fitness Expo is taking place at the former Macy's store at the Sangertown Mall in New Hartford today from noon to 7:00 and Saturday from 8:00 to 5:00.

Runners can pick up their race packets at the Expo.

The 44th running of the Bolermaker takes place on Sunday.

Here’s the race schedule for Sunday morning:

5K begins at 7:30 a.m.



Wheelchair race begins at 8 a.m.



15K begins at 8:15 a.m.

The Saranac Post-Race Party will be exclusive to registered runners and vaccinated Boilermaker participants only.

A military flyover of two F-16 aircraft will be taking place at Sunday’s Boilermaker Post Race party at 10:00.

One of the jets will be piloted by Major Nick Hanna, a Utica native and 2003 Proctor High School graduate.

Prior to the official flyover, the jets will fly over the area from 9:15 to 9:30.

Once again this year, WIBX will provide live coverage of the Boilermaker starting at 7:30 on Sunday morning.

This will be my 37th year of covering the Boilermaker and I'll be joined at the finish line by former Observer Dispatch sports writer John Pitaressi.

John is the only person I can think of who covered more Boilermakers than I have!

He even wrote a book on the Boilermaker in 2002, "Utica Boilermaker: America's Premier 15k Road Race."

John has been a big help in the past, identifying the runners in the lead pack and calling out splits from the back of the media truck.

I'm looking forward to having John as my broadcast partner on Sunday.

Here are some photos from the Heath and Fitness Expo:

2021 Boilermaker Health Expo

LOOK: The Iconic Boilermaker Road Race Has 44 Years Of History And Logos The Boilermaker Road Race is celebrating 44 years of race memories this year and we are taking you down memory lane to see all of the logos from past to present.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.