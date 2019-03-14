Ice Fishing Shanties Must be Removed by March 15

We all know spring hasn't sprung just yet, but for safety concerns, the NY Department of Environmental Conservation is requiring all fishing shanties off the ice by this Friday, March 15. The date is not determined by current ice conditions but based on the average date when good ice still exists.

The DEC's safety concerns center around shanties falling through the ice. It not only makes them nearly impossible to remove but creates hazards for snowmobiles and boats later in the spring. You can still use shanties, they just have to be removed at the end of each day.

SOURCE: NY Department of Environmental Conservation