How To Report Potholes In The City Of Rome

Just like the Utica DPW, the Rome DPW is on the move to fix city potholes. How can you report them?

The Rome Sentinel reports that Rome residents can report potholes and other non-emergency issues to City Hall by downloading the RomeNY 311 app . This app, just like Utica's, is available on iOS and Android devices.

This winter — with its fluctuating temperatures and mixed precipitation — has been ideal for spawning potholes, which are often created when the precipitation leaks through cracks in streets and roadways and pools under the pavement and then expands as it freezes when temperatures drop."

You can find out more about the app and how to download here .