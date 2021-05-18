Holland Farms Bakery in Yorkville is closed after an early morning fire.

A small fire broke out in the ceiling around 2AM. "It appears to be electrical, but we're not sure," said owner Marolyn Wilson. "Luckily there was no roof damage."

Employees baking the tasty treats for morning customers managed to get out and call 911 quickly. "Somebody's got to make the donuts," Wilson laughed.

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 20 minutes but there was a water main break when hoses were hooked up. "There's a bit of water in the basement," said Wilson.

Yorkville Fire advised drivers to use caution when driving in the area of Oriskany Boulevard between Edwards Street and Oatley Avenue due to the water main break. Neighbors in the area may have water issues this morning until the break is fixed.

"Luckily the fire was minor but it was food," said Wilson. "The Health Department has been called as well as the insurance adjuster."

The good news is Wilson hopes to have the bakery back to serving up delicious coffee and all the tasty treats tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19.

Holland Farms History

Holland Farm's founding bakers came from Holland to the U.S. in 1955, and they're still using the original recipe to this day.

The famous jelly bun takes 3 hours to make and the secret is in the filling. The Black raspberry jelly manufacturer only continues to produce it because Holland Farms uses so much of it. They purchase countless pallets of the fruity filling at one time. And they sell 60 to 100 dozen jelly buns per day.

No wonder employees start baking at 9PM for the next day. That's A LOT of donuts they have to make.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Take a Powerful Journey Through the World of Electricity at New Energy Zone in Utica NY Energy Zone, an admission-free NYPA visitors center in Utica, provides an immersive, interactive, state-of-the-art museum experience focused on the past, present and future of energy in New York State.