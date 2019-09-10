Holland Farms Giving Free Donut and Coffee to First Reponders on 9/11

Holland Farms will be giving a free donut and coffee to first responders on 9/11.

September 11 is a somber anniversary for the United States, where we remember the loss of thousands of Americans, as well as the sacrifices made by first responders - not just on that fateful day 18 years ago, but also those that have died in the years since, due to 9/11-related illnesses.

One local bakery is giving back, and saying to 'thank you' to Central New York first responders for the job they do every day. On September 11, Holland Farms will be giving a free donut and free coffee to first responders.

Marolyn Wilson, the owner of Holland Farms says first responders just need to let the counter know that they are a first responder to qualify. Holland Farms has been doing this for several years as a way to give back to those who put their lives on the line every day for our safety.

Holland Farms is located on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville. They are open on September 11 from 5:30am - 8:00pm.