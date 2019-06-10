How To Eat Less Chicken Riggies

Let's face it: Chicken Riggies are some of the most amazing food dishes we have in Central New York. How can you eat less of them if you're trying to watch your figure?

Researchers publishing in the Journal of Consumer Research report that if you want to eat less of a meal, stand up while you're eating. Researchers led by the University of South Florida learned that eating while standing reduces a person’s enjoyment of food. If you're not enjoying it, chances are you aren't eating as much:

Physical stress “associated with maintaining standing postures, even for a brief period, can reduce sensory sensitivity,” they write. “Additionally, we show that this decreased sensory sensitivity has implications for food and beverage taste evaluation, food temperature perception, and overall consumption volume.”"

Eating Chicken Riggies is difficult standing up, so you would imagine you would eat less.