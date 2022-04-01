Ah, the great state of New York. We might not be the largest state in the United States, but we sure are a mighty bunch of people who are larger than life.

Get our free mobile app

New York state, as a whole, measures 54,556 square miles which makes it the 27th-largest state by area in the United States. Our size means that we're not too little and we're not too big - we place right in the middle.

We thought that it might be fun to take a look at how New York stacks up to other countries size-wise. Is our state larger than or smaller than some well-known countries? Well, there's only one way to find out!

How Big Is New York Compared to Other Countries? We thought we'd take a look at how New York state stacks up to other countries size-wise and what we discovered was definitely interesting!