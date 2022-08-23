Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair

Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year.

Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:

It's two pieces of bacon wrapped around an Oreo and deep fried, then coated with melted Hershey's chocolate. Sea salt & powdered sugar are then added, after which the treats are frozen and served.

The Holy Oreo will run you $4 each, or three for $11. If you eat all three yourself, you have to do it in the presence of a licensed medical professional. Not sure if each Holy Oreo is blessed by a priest, but it couldn't hurt.

HISTORY OF THE FRIED OREO

The Great New York State Fair via Facebook The Great New York State Fair via Facebook loading...

It's hard to believe, but the fried Oreo is over 20 years old. It was introduced to the masses by fried food connoisseur Charlie Boghosian at the LA County Fair in 2001. The original was an Oreo dipped in pancake batter, deep fried, then drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with powdered sugar. Over the years Boghosian's creation creeped into other state fairs, often with slightly different twists, depending on who was making them.

A BONAFIDE GUT BUSTER

You probably won't find any dieticians suggesting more deep-fried Oreos in your diet. They're about as healthy as eating a live grenade. Your basic fried Oreo contains enough sugar, saturated fat and cholesterol to kill a small field mouse. They're best consumed in moderation, like once a lifetime.

If you eat a Holy Oreo and live to tell about it, we'd love to hear from you.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair Try more of all the delicious food the New York State Fair has to offer with their 'Try 1 for $2' special.

Every Musical Act Coming to the 2022 Great New York State Fair Here's your calendar of every musical artist playing both stages of the Great New York State Fair August 24 through September 5th. All concerts are free with Fair admission!