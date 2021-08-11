Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul made her first public address today since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation..

Hochul says she met with Cuomo on Tuesday and the governor pledged his full support for a smooth transition.

She says the Governor's decision to step down is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.

Hochul also says she will “fight like hell” for New Yorkers every single day.

When asked by reporters if she would pardon Cuomo, Hohcul said it's far too premature to have those conversations.

Hochul will become New York’s first female governor.

