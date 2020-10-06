Hit Up The Haunted Trail With The Utica Zoo

Looking for some family friendly Halloween fun? Join in on the fun at Beaversprite Conservation Education Center and the Utica Zoo for the Haunted Trail.

This is all taking place on Saturday, October 17th from 3PM - 7PM at the Beaversprite Conservation Education Center located approximately 45 minutes east of Utica in the town of Oppenheim.

Hit the Beaversprite trails and view spooky, animal-themed decor with Halloween stations along the way to guide you through the trails and keep the hairs on the back of your neck standing straight up. There will also be a Halloween scavenger hunt, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled. Trail adventurers will be rewarded with a bounty of treats at the end of the trail at the Nature Center. Enjoy the Nature Center, games, and crafts, plus fall snacks and cider, or head out to the fire pit to warm by the fire and get your s' mores fix while taking in a spooky story.

The Beaversprite Haunted Trail's final trail entry takes place at 6:15PM Tickets are $5/person or $20/family of up to 6. To ensure proper social distancing, limited, timed-tickets are available. Tickets may be purchased at online.

Beaversprite Conservation Education Center address is 399 Belden Corner’s Rd, Dolgeville, NY 13329. All proceeds will directly benefit Beaversprite and allow for continued development of programming and future trail work.

Masks are required when unable to socially distance. Pets are not allowed to be brought onto the Beaversprite trails.

Beaversprite Nature Center Drop-in Programs

The Beaversprite Nature Center will be open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM every weekend in October. Stop in and enjoy fall in the peaceful woods of our 1300-acre wildlife sanctuary. It is free to use their trails and nature play area, but a $10.00/family donation is suggested for the nature center and programs.

