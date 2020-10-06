Whitesboro Middle School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Local schools continue to carefully manage COVID-19 by working closely with the Oneida County Health Department. On Tuesday, Whitesboro Central School announced that a middle school student who has been in quarantine, has tested positive for the virus.

Today, we were informed by the Oneida County Health Department that a Middle School student who is currently on quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19. We consulted with the Health Department and our School Physician to discuss the specific details of this case to determine what, if any, actions need to be taken. -Superintendent Brian K. Bellair

Because the student was quarantined and not in school during the infectious period, the health department told the district that neither contact tracing or any additional precautions need to be taken, according to Bellair.

"As always, it is critical that we remain vigilant and do our part to minimize the risk of exposure and transmission," he said. "Parents and guardians, please continue to screen your children prior to coming to school and ensure they have an appropriate face covering to wear," he added.

Oneida County reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the total case to 2,478 since the virus first infected the county. There are currently 100 active cases now in Oneida County.