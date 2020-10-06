Nine Underrated Restaurants in the Utica-Rome Area

There's so many different food choices in the area that it's almost a given you forget about some of the options that exist. 9 times out of 10, those ones your forget about are absolutely amazing - but because you don't hear them being talked about all the time, they get put on the backburner.

We did a little bit of research (aka dining) to find ten underrated restaurants in the Utica/Rome area, and came up with a list that you'll need to put to the test for yourself.