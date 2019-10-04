HGTV Comes to Central New York to Find a Dream Home

HGTV is searching for a dream home in central New York.

David Bromstad stopped in the Cicero area to film an episode of a My Lottery Dream Home, where lottery winners tour 3 houses before choosing their dream home. "One of the homes I have was featured on the show," says real estate agent Erica Laquidara.

Photo Credit - Erica Laquidara

The seller was contacted by HGTV to have the home featured on the show but didn't believe it was true. "The seller actually thought it was a joke," says Laquidara. "But they showed up."

It was true! Bromstad even took a selfie with the seller during filming.

Photo Credit - Erica Laquidara

SPOILER ALERT

The lottery winner didn't chose the home in Cicero but Laquidara says she did sell it to Crystal Ritter of Mattydale. "She is super excited to see the show and see the house she purchased on TV."

Photo Credit - Erica Laquidara

You can see it too when the episode airs in the new year. "They told us it'll air sometime in mid January around the 15th. By the time it airs the owner will be all settled in to her new home."

Erica Laquidara Sells Home on HGTV

It wasn't all work for Bromstad who took time to do some apple picking while in central New York, stopping at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard in Layfayette.