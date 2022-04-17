Police are investigating a crash to took place in the Herkimer County town of Newport, New York on Friday.

According to a written release from the New York State Police troopers were called to State Route 28 near White Creek Road at approximately 5:05pm on April 15, 2022 for a reported crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

State Route 28 and White Creek Road in Newport, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) State Route 28 and White Creek Road in Newport, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

The initial investigation by the NYSP indicated that 26-year-old Matthew C. Borek of Herkimer, New York was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southeast along State Route 28 when he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle after failing to properly make a turn. His motorcycle then crossed over into the northbound lane of traffic and hit the driver's side of a 2015 Nissan being driven by 40-year-old Rebecca A. Loren of Cohoes, New York.

Upon impact police say Borek was ejected from the motorcycle. He was brought to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica by Kuyahoora Ambulance. Police say he is being treated for "head and face trauma and is expected to survive."

Loren was brought to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment of pain. No other injuries were specified.

Police have not yet said what caused Borek to fail to negotiate the curve in the road.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police. Police say the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No allegations of wrongdoing have been made at the time of this posting. However, if any charges are eventually filed, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

