North Syracuse Music Teacher Charged with Rape
A Liverpool man is facing charges after a student came forward and accused him of raping her several years ago.
The New York State Police North Syracuse barracks says troopers arrested 33-year-old William H. Harrison of Liverpool, New York on Friday, April 15, 2022 on allegations of sexual assault following an investigation.
A complaint was filed with the NYSP from a victim who is now an adult. She alleges that in 2017 the suspect, Harrison, "...forcibly sexually assaulted her at his music studio" called "Music in the Air." She was sixteen years old at the time. The music studio is located in the village of North Syracuse.
As of this posting the studio has a Facebook page but the website associated with the page (www.musicintheairstudios.com) is not active at this time. The last known address for the studio was 709 North Main Street in North Syracuse, New York 13212. From a Google Maps image in August of 2021 the studio is not seen but there are several empty retail spaces at the location.
The investigation is active. Police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to call them. They are also asking that, if there are other alleged victim of Harrison, that they step forward and contact police as well.
Police say Mr. Harrison has "taught (music) and mentored youth in the greater Syracuse area for several years."
Harrison is charged with the following at this time:
- Rape in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)
- Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class D felony)
- Rape in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)
Calls can be made to the New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]