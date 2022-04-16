North Syracuse Music Teacher Charged with Rape

A Liverpool man is facing charges after a student came forward and accused him of raping her several years ago.

The New York State Police North Syracuse barracks says troopers arrested 33-year-old William H. Harrison of Liverpool, New York on Friday, April 15, 2022 on allegations of sexual assault following an investigation.

A complaint was filed with the NYSP from a victim who is now an adult. She alleges that in 2017 the suspect, Harrison, "...forcibly sexually assaulted her at his music studio" called "Music in the Air." She was sixteen years old at the time. The music studio is located in the village of North Syracuse.

As of this posting the studio has a Facebook page but the website associated with the page (www.musicintheairstudios.com) is not active at this time. The last known address for the studio was 709 North Main Street in North Syracuse, New York 13212. From a Google Maps image in August of 2021 the studio is not seen but there are several empty retail spaces at the location.

The investigation is active. Police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to call them. They are also asking that, if there are other alleged victim of Harrison, that they step forward and contact police as well.

709 North Main Street in North Syracuse, New York 13212 via Google Maps (image captured August 2021) via Google Maps (April 2022) 709 North Main Street in North Syracuse, New York 13212 via Google Maps (image captured August 2021) via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

Police say Mr. Harrison has "taught (music) and mentored youth in the greater Syracuse area for several years."

William H. Harrison Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022) William H. Harrison Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022) loading...

Harrison is charged with the following at this time:

Rape in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)

Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class D felony)

Rape in the 3rd Degree (Class E felony)

Calls can be made to the New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicans The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.



Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

15 Pics: Betty White's Peacefully Gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea Home Take a look at these 15 pictures of the late Betty White's peacefully gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea home.