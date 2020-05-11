See Spectacular Taughannock Falls Only Two Hours from Utica

As we continue our "Explore CNY" series during our quarantined weekends, we took a second look at something we'd already seen--and it was worth it.

We've previously visited Taughannock Falls in Ithaca, starting with a hike along the river bed leading from the park entrance to the falls itself. Because we took a different route this time, we got to see the overlook that offers a completely different view from above the falls. Two words: highly recommended.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Our trip took us around Cayuga Lake, from the northernmost tip near Seneca Falls. Traveling south along Route 89, the turnoff for the overlook occurs before the entrance to the park, which is just a few miles from Ithaca at the southernmost tip of Cayuga Lake. Take a look at what you see from your vantage point above the falls:

The falls on the west side of Route 89 is one half of Taughannock Falls State Park, while the east side of the park borders Cayuga Lake, with swimming and a huge picnic area. Here's a look at the beginning of the river and trail that leads you on a mile-long trek back toward the falls:

Here's a map to get oriented and get you where you need to go to see a great cataract that is 30 feet taller than Niagara Falls: