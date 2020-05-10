Ultraviolet Light Treatment Battling COVID-19

Ultraviolet light (UVC) is being used at Falcon Clinic in. Washington Mills to fight Corona Virus.

( UVC) has been known for many years to be extremely effective in sanitizing the air, surfaces and workplaces against bacteria, viruses and fungus. Studies repeatedly have shown that Ultraviolet Light in the C wavelength around 250-265 nm kills 99.9% of all bacterial, viruses and fungi after only 15 minutes of exposure. Wavelength of UV light around this peak is absorbed by the DNA and RNA of microorganisms such as the SARS and MERS corona viruses and bacteria, alters their DNA and RNA structure, rendering the microorganisms incapable of replicating.

The Falcon Clinic for Health, Wellness, and Recovery, as an essential medical provider, prides itself in following the CDC guidelines for sanitation, social distances, disinfection protocols in the workplace, in order to continue to provide the best in medical care to Central New York . We are announcing today that we have received and installed Ultraviolet Light C units in our examination/ treatment rooms which will further increase the level of sanitation and peace of mind that we strive for in making our patients safe as we counsel and treat them for their various medical needs.