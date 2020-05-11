Central New York Company Killing Coronavirus with Drones

As we look down a tunnel toward the end of the COVID-19 health crisis and consider moving around more in public spaces, here’s a question: Would you feel safer going to a concert or ballgame if you knew the arena had been disinfected by drones?

There's a Central New York company doing its part to promote the complete eradication of the Coronavirus and other viruses by using drone technology. EagleHawk is based in Buffalo and has a satellite office at The Tech Garden, a business accelerator in Syracuse.

Their drones come equipped with attached sprayers. Syracuse.com says tests have occurred already in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center (where the NHL’s Sabres play) and Sahlen Field (home of the Bisons minor league baseball team), and also at the Oncenter in Syracuse (home of the minor league Crunch hockey team). EagleHawk claims their methods will work at colleges, schools, and municipalities everywhere.

Check out the company's video of its drone disinfectant testing at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

As arenas begin to re-open to fans, they’ll have to ensure new levels of cleanliness and safety to consumers who will be nervous about infection. The drones from EagleHawk could play a big role in that equation.