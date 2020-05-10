Rome Woman Uses Her Instincts to Protect and Serve

Often when we salute someone, it comes after years of service. This week we salute a Rome Police Officer who has shown remarkable skills and she's only been with the department for a couple of year.

Officer Jenna Kiskiel joined the Department in May of 2018. She’s already been named Officer of the Month in February of this year. Her keen instincts led to a pair of drug related arrests following traffic stops. In one case it was the drivers deceptive and uncooperative actions. The other came from Officer Kiskiel recognizing a vehicle belonging to a person with an outstanding warrant.

In addition officials with the Rome Police Department say she is near the top for arrests and vehicle stops and a consistent top producer. Thanks to Sydney Axton for nominating her as a First Responder, and thanks Officer Jenna Kiskiel for doing what you do and keeping us all safe.