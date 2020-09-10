For the fourth consecutive day, Herkimer County is reporting no new COVID-19 cases.

It's also the seventh time in the last eight days the county reported zero positive test results.

However, officials with Herkimer College say they detected coronavirus in two of the 230 students who were set to move onto the campus last weekend (Sept 5-6). The college in a released on Thursday that it had placed safety protocols in place, and used rapid result coronavirus testing as students came to camp to check-in to on-campus housing units. When the rapid result testing came back positive for those two students, both were denid access to the campus, college officials said.

When counties like Oneida and Herkimer issue their daily COVID-19 numbers, they are results of county residents who tested positive. The county reporting a total of one just one positive test results in the last eight day, seems to indicate the two students who tested positive were not from Herkimer County.

Meanwhile, Herkimer County officials say there is just one county resident hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The number of known, active cases in Herkimer County stood at nine (9) as of Thursday afternoon.

