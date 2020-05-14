Herkimer College To Hold Virtual Commencement Friday

With the Coronavirus Pandemic shutting down the academic world colleges, high schools and universities around the country have had to make the difficult decision to cancel or postpone commencement ceremonies.

A local community college has decided to step-up and hold a virtual graduation for its students. Herkimer College will hold their virtual commencement on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to see it. Honor those who have worked hard at earning their degree or certifications.

Herkimer College President Cathleen McColgin said in a statement to the college community,

We understand and empathize that not having a traditional ceremony is a disappointment for our students their families and friends, as well as the entire campus community. We are planning an inspiring event that draws on our Herkimer College traditions, and perhaps starts some new ones too.

According to college officials, the ceremony will include a mixture of live and recorded speeches. The 428 graduates and candidates for associate degrees and certifications were sent caps, gowns and other regalia and asked to submit photos of themselves wearing it all. Those photos will be displayed as the student's name is read aloud.

A number of other events will occur during the course of the ceremony, which will be presided over by Chairwoman of the College Board of Trustees Isabella Crandall. President McColgin will present awards, Graduate Cassandra Dolan will sing the national anthem, 1985 Herkimer Graduate Fr. Sean O'Brien will give the invocation and benediction and Julie Anne Peck of Gouverneur, NY will deliver the student speech.

You can stream the entire ceremony at www.herkimer.edu/commencement. Congratulations to all those being honored tomorrow and we wish you continued success in the future. For a full list of those being honored you can click the link below.

Herkimer Class of 2020 Graduates