Herkimer College To Freeze Tuition Rates For 2022-23 Academic Year
At a time where the price of everything seems to be on the rise, that's not the case at one local college.
In-state tuition and fee rates will remain the same at Herkimer College for the 2022-23 academic year.
Tuition for full-time students is $2,558 per semester and part-time in-state tuition is $189 per credit hour.
President Cathleen McColgin says the decision to freeze in-state tuition and fees at the current level reflects the College’s commitment to maintaining an affordable and accessible higher educational opportunity for all.
“We acknowledge the continuing financial hardships faced by many students and their families due to the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by the current inflationary situation,” said McColgin. “We provide high quality, accessible educational opportunities for all, and this tuition freeze is one way we can demonstrate this commitment. We are grateful for the support of the Herkimer College Board of Trustees toward this priority.”
In another effort to increase affordability, Herkimer College has developed BookMarket in collaboration with Barnes & Noble College.
BookMarket is a course-material delivery program that lowers the cost of materials and ensures students have access to all their required textbooks on or before the first day of class.
The program will be available for the Fall 2022 semester.
McColgin says programs like BookMarket or Commit2Complete, which provides $1000 for on-campus housing to students to who pledge to obtain their degree in two years or less, exemplifies the college’s mission and determination to break down barriers to success
Herkimer College is ranked among the top two-year colleges in the nation based on transfer and graduation rates.