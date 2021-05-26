A pair of Mohawk Valley colleges are headed to the men's 2020-2021 NJCAA Division-3 Soccer National Championships.

Both Herkimer College and MVCC made the eight-team tournament, with all games to be played at Wehrum Stadium, which is located on the Herkimer College campus, June 2-through-June 5.

The Generals actually defeated MVCC's Hawks by a narrow 2-1 margin in overtime in the Region-3 Championships just last week. Herkimer's win gets them a 3-seed. The Hawks come in as a 5-seed.

Action begins at Wehrum Stadium on Wednesday morning, June 2:

· 11 a.m.: No. 8 Sussex CC (NJ) vs. No. 1 Dallas-Richland (TX)

· 1:30 p.m.: No. 5 Mohawk Valley (NY) vs. No. 4 Harper College (IL)

· 4 p.m.: No. 7 Rock Valley (IL) vs. No. 2 Camden CC (NJ)

· 6:30 p.m.: No. 6 Monroe College-Bronx (NY) vs. No. 3 Herkimer College (NY)

Herkimer has a storied history of success on the NJCAA D-3 men's soccer circuit. This tourney run will mark Generals' head coach Pepe Aragon's 22 appearance in the National Championship. He's only been the head coach since 1998. He was at the helm as Herkimer won the national title in 1999, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2013.

The program also won the national championship in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no tournament last year. But, in 2019, the Generals saw an amazing season end in disappointment.

After posting an 18-0 record to earn the second-seed, Herkimer won their first two games to punch their ticket into the National Championship Game. However, it would be where the team would suffer their first and only loss of the season, dropping a 2-1 decision Richland - a team that finished their title run with an 18-0-1 record.

Speaking of the pandemic, it's impact on the last season can be observed simply by looking at the records. In 2019, Herkimer ended the year 20-1. This season, the group has played just seven games all season, going 5-1-1.

MVCC played just five times, going 4-1.

