Fairmount Fire Department Helps Spread Holiday Spirit

It should go without saying that you should help your neighbors no matter what time of year it is. But this time of year especially, it's a great time to volunteer your time and efforts to helping those around you. The Fairmount Fire Department in Syracuse did just that this weekend when they helped a man get in the holiday spirit.

The Onondaga County Emergency Communications contacted Fairmount on Friday about a man who couldn't get his Christmas decorations out of his attic because of some recent health issues. Seven firefighters showed up at the man's house and retrieved his decorations, including his frosted Christmas tree.

Fairmount Fire Department

Thank you to the Fairmount Fire Deparment for helping spread the holiday cheer across central New York. What a great example of neighbors helping neighbors.