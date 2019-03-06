Here’s Where You Can Get Free Pancakes In Central New York

March 12 is National Pancake Day. What better way to celebrate than with some free pancakes right here in Central New York?

If you're craving a stack of delicious pancakes topped with butter and syrup, make sure you get to IHOP on March 12, because you can get your pancakes for free.

IHOP is calling it "Flip It Forward Day" because when you get a free stack of buttermilk pancakes at any of their restaurants, you can make a donation of any amount to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

You can get your free pancakes on Tuesday, March 12 at the IHOP in Utica on French Road, or in Vestal, or Watertown - or the IHOP nearest to you.

[H/T simplemost.com]