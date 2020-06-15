There are a couple of sure things when mid-June rolls around in Central New York. Our weather is still undecided if it's full blown summer or the latter stages of winter. The second thing is much more exciting, berry season is here. Whether you pick 'em or buy 'em already picked, here's where to find the freshest strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in CNY.

Some farms are reporting strawberry season is a little behind because of the cool and wet start to spring. It's always a good idea to call ahead especially for u-pick berries early in the season when the crop isn't at it's peak. In most cases, strawberries will be ready by mid-June with blueberries and raspberries beginning in July. Follow the links for specific dates and times for each farm.

Oneida County

Candella's Farms located at 9256 River Road in Marcy. Fresh strawberries are available now, u-pick will start 3rd week of June. Blueberries and raspberries will start in July. U-pick berry hours vary by day - (315) 736 - 8782





Juliano's Farm Fresh Produce located at 2365 State Route 5, Utica. They are currently offering u-pick strawberries but days and hours vary - (315) 735-9385





Savicki's Farm Market located at 3295 State Route 12, Clinton, NY. Open 10-5 Monday thru Saturday, quantities may be limted - (315) 737-7949





Tasselberry Farm located at Stop 7 Road, Westmoreland - Open Monday thru Friday 8 to 7, Saturday 7 to 5, and Sunday 9 to 2. (315) 829-2529





Swistak Farm 6644 Greenway New London Rd in Verona Opening June 16, hours 8 to 6 weather permitting. 315-336-1251

Cornell Cooperative Extension has a map to all farm stands and farmer markets.

Herkimer County

Tripples Countryside Produce located at 2987 State Route 5, Schuyler. Open 9-6 Saturday and Sunday - (315) 894-0143





Brick House Acres - 10628 Roberts Road, Frankfort. Open for blueberries and Raspberries in July and Blackberries in August. Hours Monday - Saturday: 9 to 6 (Closed Sunday)





MAWS Farm 7342 Main St Newport Open 9-6 Monday thru Saturday, 10-6 Sunday Call (315) 985-0088





AnnDel Farms 547 State Route 29, Middleville blueberries and currents. Call before you go 315-891-3613

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Herkimer County offers a local food map of farm stands and farmer marketss

Onondaga County

Abbott Farms U-Pick Berries located at 3275 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville. Their U-Pick hours are from 9-6 Monday thru Saturday and 11-5 Sunday - (315) 638-7783





AnnDel Farms located three miles west of Baldwinsville at 1801 W. Genesee St.(Route 370). Open Monday thru Thursday 8 - 7, Friday and Sunday 8 - 6, closed Saturday - Call to check field conditions, (315) 638-4033

Madison County

Mosher Farms located at 3214 Fargo Rd Bouckville. Hoping to open June 15 (315) 893-7173





Critz Farms 3232 Rippleton Road- State Route 13 South Cazenovia Blueberries (315) 662-3355

Most markets will be be following Covid-19 guidelines so be prepared to wear a mask. Do you know of some places to grab fresh berries? Share them below and we'll add them to our list.