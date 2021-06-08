Where to Pick the Freshest Strawberries in Utica and Syracuse Area Fields
It's strawberry season in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are either already open for the season or getting close to opening U-pick fields.
From strawberry pie to and cobbler to strawberry shortcake and milkshakes, there's so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries.
Oneida County
- Candella's Farms located at 9256 River Road in Marcy - Opening soon - (315) 736-8782
- Juliano's Farm located at 2365 State Route 5 in Utica
- Mills Riverroad Farm located at 9674 River Road in Westernville - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 827-4761
- Savicki's Farm Market located at 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 737-7949
- Swistak Farm located at 6664 Greenway New London Road in Vernon - Opening soon - (315) 336-1251
- Tasselberry Farm is located at Stop 7 Road in Westmoreland - (315) 829-2529
Onondaga County
- Abbott Farms U-Pick Berries located at 3275 Cold Springs Road in Baldwinsville - Opened June 5 - (315) 638-7783
- Burrell's Navarino Orchard located at 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Route 20, in Syracuse - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 925-4422
- Emmi Farms is located at 1482 West Genesee Road (Route 370) in Baldwinsville - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 635-3987
- Hencle's Berry Patch located at 7470 Perry Road in, Baldwinsville - Juneberries in late June - (315) 638-0767
- Lelakowski's Fruit & Vegetable Stand is located at 7142 US Route 20 in Pompey - (315) 677-9547
- Reeves Farms is located at 1220 W. Genesee Road in Baldwinsville - (315)-635-3357
- Yawney Farms is located at 5831 Hamilton Road in Jordan - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 920-9130
If you know a U-Pick strawberry field not on the list, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added.
