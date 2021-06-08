It's strawberry season in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are either already open for the season or getting close to opening U-pick fields.

From strawberry pie to and cobbler to strawberry shortcake and milkshakes, there's so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.

Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries.

Oneida County

Candella's Farms located at 9256 River Road in Marcy - Opening soon - (315) 736-8782

Juliano's Farm located at 2365 State Route 5 in Utica

Mills Riverroad Farm located at 9674 River Road in Westernville - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 827-4761

Savicki's Farm Market located at 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton - Opening week of June 7 - (315) 737-7949

Swistak Farm located at 6664 Greenway New London Road in Vernon - Opening soon - (315) 336-1251

Tasselberry Farm is located at Stop 7 Road in Westmoreland - (315) 829-2529

Onondaga County

If you know a U-Pick strawberry field not on the list, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added.

