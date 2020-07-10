Take a Nautical Boat Tour to a Lake Ontario Lighthouse

Summer adventure is calling off the coast of Lake Ontario.

The H. Lee Maritime Museum started up summer operations last weekend, giving boat tours of the historic Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse. The lighthouse was built in 1934 and is still an active ait-to-navigation for Lake Ontario sailors. Tours of the lighthouse will be held every Friday and Saturday through August and every Saturday in September from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The museum's executive director Mercedes Niess told CNYCentral that volunteers have worked for years to restore the lighthouse from its once-neglected state.

"We’re really excited," Niess told CNYCentral. "We know we’re one of the few museums that are opening and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests come in, have fun, and learn something about our fascinating maritime history."

Tours will start with a ferry trip from the Maritime Museum on Oswego Harbor to the lighthouse, making for a two-hour round-trip excursion. Tickets are $25 per person and $20 for kids between 5 and 10 years old, and reservations must be made in advance through the museum's website or by phone at 315-342-0480.

As one of the only lighthouses still open to the public, the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse was featured on WPBS Short Flix earlier this year. Learn more about the lighthouse and get a peek at what your stunning views on the tour will look like here.