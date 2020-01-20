Eighth Lake Campground in Inlet Taking Spring Reservations Now

How do you make it through a Central New York Winter when it's single digits followed by a snowstorm, and then more single digits? By thinking spring. And you can start thinking and planning now, as the Eighth Lake Campground is taking reservations now for the first half of the 2020 season.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the campground will open for the season May 15. Earlier speculation had the facilities opening later in the season to allow for the construction of two new shower buildings. Minor construction activities will be ongoing through the month of July, but core amenities will be available and the impact will be minimal.

The DEC is accepting reservations now for the 1st of the 2020 season. You can secure a spot from the opening day (May 15) until July 19. Make reservations online or call (315)354-4120 for more information. Eighth Lake has more than 100 tent and trailer camping sites and can accommodate 40' motor homes. Not familiar with the campground? Take a virtual tour of the facilities.