9 Netflix Codes To Help You Find The Perfect Show

On any given night chances are you spend 10 to 30 minutes trying to find a show to watch on Netflix.

Most times people just give up and re-watch a show that they have seen in the past. But there are ways to find amazing content on Netflix.

There are certain codes that you can use while in the search mode that brings up all the movies and shows in a certain genre.

The codes can be used to quickly search Netflix and you might even find a tv show or movie that you didn't even know was on Netflix.

HOW DO I USE THE CODES?

It is simple. When you log into your Netflix account, you will see a search icon on the left side. Click on the icon and then use the codes from down below to search.

HOW MANY CODES ARE THERE?

There are a lot! That is a good thing. Netflix breaks down each show or movie into a genre like comedy, horror, thriller, etc... Some shows are even put into subgenres like Romantic comedy or Sci-fi thriller. Down below you will find 9 basic codes to try out. If you want to see a list of all the codes CLICK HERE

WHY SHOULDN'T I JUST SEARCH BY THE MOVIE OR SHOW NAME?

Of course, you can search by name, but if you use the codes you might find a show or movie that is new to you or didn't know what on Netflix.

WHERE ARE THE CODES?

Get the codes down below.

