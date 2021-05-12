The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2021. The newest inductees into the Rock Hall will include Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Tuner.

Performer Category

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Carole King

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott Heron

Charley Patton

Tina Turner came out on top in the 2021 fan vote, with Nigerian musician Fela Kuti coming in second and pop group the Go-Go’s coming in third. Iron Maiden secured the most votes from rock and metal fans, coming in fourth overall, while Foo Fighters came up fifth.

This year's nominees included Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Tina Turner, Fela Kuti, the Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Dionne Warwick, Devo, Kate Bush, Carole King, Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio at 8PM ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and a radio simulcast will be available on SiriusXM. The ceremony will also air on HBO and will be available to stream through HBO Max at a later date.