Here’s How To Properly Display Your American Flag
Independence Day is a perfect day for a reminder on how and when to display our flag!
If you don't have one yet, there are many places to get one. I suggest The Made in America Store. It would be a great place to find an American Flag that is Made in the USA!
There is a great resource to look at before you fly "Old Glory" that details how and when to do it correctly.
When displayed in a window, the American flag should be displayed in the same way, with the union or blue field to the left of the observer in the street. No other flag or pennant should be placed above, or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States of America