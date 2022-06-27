🌊 Splish Splash: When Can I Hit The Pools in Rome, New York This Summer?

Sometimes, all you need is a way to cool down on a hot summer day. Maybe you don't have access to a pool in your back yard. Lucky for you, many cities in New York have public pools that you can take advantage of during the season.

But, when are they open, and is there anything you need to do to be able to swim? We've got all the answers for you.

The City of Rome has several pools for people to utilize over the summer. In order to be able to use them, you either have to pay a fee for entrance, or, you can buy a season swim pass.

Rome Swim Pass Prices:

Individual Resident: $25

Individual Non-Resident $35

Family Pass: Both Resident and Non-Residents – $50

Two of the five pools are full pools, and three are wading pools. "The city pools are generally open five days a week for seven weeks in the summer, starting in late June through mid-August." according to the City of Rome Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Activities.

Here's What We Know About The Pools:

MUNICIPAL POOL

Municipal Pool – 500 W. Embargo Street, Rome — (315) 339-7791

Size: 103’ x 60’ – Depth: 3’9” to 7’9”

Open Mon-Fri: 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Dates: July 1-August 16

Amenities: Water Slide

Fee: $1.00 admission for all children and adults

TOSTI POOL

Tosti Pool – 200 6th Street, Rome — (315) 339-7790

Size: 90’ x 50’ – Depth: 3 foot to 10 foot

Open Mon-Fri: 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Open Sat & Sun: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dates: July 1-August 25

Amenities: Diving Board & Tube Water Slide

Fee: $1.00 admission for all children and adults

GRYZIEC FIELD POOL

Gryziec Field Pool – Corner of S. James (700 Block) and Muck Road, Rome — (315) 339-7787

Size: 30’ x 45’ – Depth: 3’6” to 4’6”

Open Mon-Fri: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dates: July 1-August 16

Fee: FREE

GUYER FIELD POOL

Guyer Field Pool – 701 Laurel Street, Rome — (315) 339-7729

Size: 40’ x 40’ – Depth: 1’3” to 1’6”

Open Mon-Fri: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Dates: July 1-August 23

Fee: FREE

STEVEN’S FIELD POOL

Steven’s Field Pool – 740 W. Court Street, Rome — (315) 339-7743

Size: 30’ x 45’ – Depth: 3’6” to 4’6”

Open Mon-Fri: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Dates: July 1-August 16

Fee: FREE

