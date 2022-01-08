You Can Book NYC Hotels Right Now For Nearly Nothing

Need a getaway? If you have been considering a trip to visit The Big Apple, this may be your best chance to save some money! Various hotels in New York City are offering rooms with rates that could be the lowest possible!

According to reports, there will be discounted rates at some of the best hotels in New York City. New York City is kicking off its first ever Hotel Week. More than 110 of the city's hotels are taking part in the effort that runs through February 13th.

If you book your stay at participating hotels, you might get 22 percent off the price! More information can be found online at NYCGO.com.

We spent an incredible weekend in New York just before Christmas. As a matter of fact, we were there in the Big Apple for the return of Santa Con! What a fun weekend! We were able to grab a great deal on a room in Midtown Manhattan and there were so many fun things to do!

Since the pandemic began two years ago, there have been some incredible upgrades to hotels and restaurants in New York City.If you have never been, or it has been awhile since the last trip,now seems like a good time to have a weekend trip! Perhaps an early Valentines Day gift for you and your significant other? If you are coming from Western New York, I suggest a road trip. We are so blessed to have some incredible scenery along the trip through the Southern Tier!