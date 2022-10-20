Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York

Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York.

The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year.

"This is just about average for the first snowfall," the Whiteface Mountain Field Station shared on Facebook.

Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station via Facebook Credit - ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station via Facebook loading...

Snow in Western New York

The snow has started coming down the mountain to the lower elevations. A few flakes fell in Western New York this week, the first of the season. Great news for ski resorts and winter outdoor enthusiasts ready to enjoy the season.

Watertown Snow

Western New York isn't the only place seeing the white stuff. Watertown in the North Country is getting a few flakes too. Roads were snow covered on Wednesday, October 19.

Warm Weather Coming

Despite the snow in Western and Upstate New York, Central New York will actually be seeing an Indian Summer over the next few days. Temperatures will warm up starting Friday, October 21 and we'll be in the mid to upper 60s for the weekend. We may even hit 70 by Tuesday, October 25. So soak it in, we may not see it again until sometime next April or May. Winter could be a long and cold one.

sb10061547dn-001 Paul Sutherland/Thinkstock loading...

Shave, Shiver & Shovel This Winter

We may get an early dose of the winter season in other parts of New York this year too. The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, rain, and mush, as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures in their extended forecast.

However, AccuWeather is predicting a normal to below-normal winter as far as snow goes. Buffalo may even see fewer Lake Effect snowstorms. New England is the only area in the Northeast that could see more snowfall than normal.

As long as we don't see another 'Stella' storm.

Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017 How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet.

How early has the snow started to fall in Central and Upstate New York? Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21 but sometimes we get snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats. Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.

Earliest New York Snow

October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville

October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport

November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta

October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport

September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge

October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport

Octber 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort

Hardy Central New Yorkers don't mind a little snow early or even late in the season. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the winter weather all across the state.