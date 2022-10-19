NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State

We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting."

On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth

"Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁⁣," NASA wrote on Facebook. "Vibrant leaves in the Adirondacks were at peak or near-peak color for the season."

The images were captured On Oct. 8, 2022, by NASA Earth’s Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, officials say.

The photos from NASA are below with descriptions from NASA.

NASA Photos Taken From Adirondack Park in St. Lawrence County, New York

The two images captured are from Adirondack Park in St. Lawrence County, New York.

Adirondack Park is the largest state park in the United States spanning six million acres or one-sixth of the state of New York, according to NASA.

"The park’s dense landscape of deciduous trees, or trees who seasonally lose their leaves, include sugar and red maples, quaking and bigtooth aspens. Eastern Larches also add to the color, as its needles turn a brilliant gold in autumn," NASA adds.

