Here Are Oneida County’s Top Ten Most Wanted For 2022
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for 2022.
The Sheriff’s Office releases an annual list in an effort to get the community’s help in locating those who have been evading capture by law enforcement.
Those on the list are wanted for crimes ranging from attempted rape and assault to criminal possession of a weapon.
Here are the Top Ten Most Wanted:
Andrew Rief- Wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance
Anton Frazier- Wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon
Kenneth Ashley- Wanted for attempted rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.
Michael Torres- Wanted for criminal possession of a weapon, strangulation, criminal mischief and harassment.
Quinn Steward- Wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon
Charles Ferguson- Wanted for criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child.
Donte Hawkins- Wanted for attempted robbery, forcible touching and criminal mischief
Robel Ventura-Veras- Wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance
Marino Medina- Wanted for assault
Jessica Reed- Wanted for criminal possession of a firearm
Torres and Medina are holdovers from the 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Anyone with information on the top ten can call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 736-0141 or (315) 765-2232 or through their website at oneidacountysheriff.us
You can leave an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.or by calling them at 1-866-730-8477 .
Or you can call the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Tip Line at (315) 690-1834.