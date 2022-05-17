Loose Moose Roaming Streets For Weeks Back in Adirondacks Where She Belongs
A young moose is back where she belongs, in the wilds of the Adirondacks, after wandering New York streets for weeks before getting trapped in someone's backyard.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) first heard about the transient moose a few weeks ago. The young cow moose was spotted near Palatine Bridge in Montgomery County where she somehow got stuck in a horse paddock and had to be pushed out. "She jumped the fence with ease and continued following the Mohawk River east over the next 5 days," the DEC said.
30 miles and at least one swim across the Mohawk River later, the moose was spotted near Schenectady Community College. "She kept heading east deeper into the city, ending up in a quiet, shaded, fenced-in backyard in the Woodlawn section of Schenectady."
Move the Moose
The DEC was called in to move the moose and bring her back home.
Immobilizing a large animal is risky and is reserved for when it is truly a last resort and the situation is ideal for the welfare of the animal.
Perfect Conditions
Luckily the day the moose was spotted in the backyard the temperatures weren't too high.
Animals that are sedated often lose the ability to thermoregulate and is a concern when darting a moose or a bear in warmer tempertaures.
Teamwork
Teamwork on the quiet scene led to an easier time darting and moving the 500-pound animal that the DEC said was calm the entire time.
Moose Back Home
The young cow moose was driven to the Southern Adirondacks where was released back into the wild.
Moose Tag
The moose was fitted with a yellow ear tag for identification purposes but the DEC hopes she remains in the wild. "Let’s hope she stays to the north next time."