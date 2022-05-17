One of a Kind Private Lake George Island Mansion Back on Market For Almost Half

A one-of-a-kind $8 million mansion on a private island in Lake George, New York is back on the market and the price has been slashed almost in half.

The over 11,000 square foot Lake George compound, known as the 'Green Harbour Mansion,' features a spectacular home that sits on over 1,500 feet of lakefront. The 14-bedroom, 7-bathroom three-story mansion was built in 1913 by Frederick F. Peabody.

The basement in the mansion has been converted into two separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom units that can be rented out during the busy summer boating season. There's a four-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront guest cottage, and 33 boat slips on the 3.3-acre private island at the tip of Cooper Point.

The landscaped grounds include a rock waterfall, a rope swing, and a large gathering area on the point that provides panoramic views of beautiful Lake George.

Green Harbour Mansion on Green Harbour Lane in Lake George first went up for sale in May of 2020 for a hefty $15 million. It was taken off the market at the end of July that same year.

Two years later the private island compound is back up for sale with Realize Brokers for almost half the price at $8,400,000. Take a look inside and see what more than 8 million dollars can buy you.

