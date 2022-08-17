Two Paws Up: This Destination Is The Ultimate Dog Friendly Vacation in New York

Your pets are just as much members of your family as humans, so it's always heart breaking when the family dog can't tag along on your vacation. But behold, there is one place in New York where you can relax and recharge with your dog by your side surrounded by 120 acres of gorgeous countryside

The Getaway at Emerald Glen Farm is the perfect destination to go if your family is looking to get away and want to bring (insert dog name here) for a truly dog friendly experience. After all, their motto is hike, swim, play, relax.

It's the chance to be somewhere with your dog in an off leash environment, which is a very interesting experience. I can't say I've heard of many places that allow you to wander with your dog without a leash, but that's what makes this so great.

Truly the perfect outdoor space for your dog in Morris, New York, The Getaway offers hikes, swimming, frisbees and balls to play fetch, and so many other dog amenities that prove it's the best kind escape for you and your furry best friend.

They do have rules and regulations regarding your dogs, because, despite allowing your dogs off leash, it is still important that you pay attention to them. It's not a free for all as some would say.

You can rent any of their full amenity lodging options: Northstar Lodge, RVs, or Tiny Home. If you prefer a rustic experience, you can get comfy in a cottage or cozy cabin, or escape into the woods in their tented option as well.

They also have an pawsome dining experience on site. It's called the The Hound Hub and it's a community space for others lodging on site to come cook, dine and socialize.

There’s plenty of seating for big groups, small groups or individuals. The centerpiece of the Hub is a huge free-standing wood burning grill. Everyone who loves grilling, loves the taste of food cooked over a real wood fire! There’s also a pair of gas grills and tons of food prep counter space. A microwave, blender, toasters are all available – everything you need to whip up a simple meal or go full-on gourmet – just bring your own food and drink! For those who cant be without their cup of morning joe, there are drip and Keurig coffeemakers.

They are still taking reservations for the remainder of the 2022 season, but keep in mind their last day open for the year is Friday, September 30. You can learn more and make your trip a reality by visiting emeraldglengetaway.com.

