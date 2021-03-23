This Dog Blocked Traffic To Get Help For It’s Owner

A Canadian woman was out walking her dog when she had an unexpected seizure and collapsed, and her dog actually stopped traffic to get help.

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

<iframe src="https://webapps.9c9media.com/vidi-player/1.7.10/share/iframe.html?currentId=2164626&config=ctvnews/share.json&kruxId=&rsid=bellmedianewsprod,bellmediaglobalprod&siteName=ctvnews&cid=%5B%7B%22contentId%22%3A%222164626%22%2C%22ad%22%3A%7B%22adsite%22%3A%22ctv.ctvnews%22%2C%22adzone%22%3A%22embed%22%7D%7D%5D" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://beta.ctvnews.ca/local/ottawa/2021/3/19/1_5354739.html">CTV News</a>