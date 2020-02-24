Nightmare Alley, a movie thriller starring Bradley Cooper, is filming in Buffalo for four days.

Cooper plays alongside Cate Blanchett in the film based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel, where a corrupt con-man, played by Cooper, teams up with a female psychiatrist, played by Blanchett, to trick people into giving them money.

Guillermo Del Toro, the movie director, was in Buffalo last fall looking for shooting locations including antique stores, a bookstore and an indie comic shop.

Buffalo’s film commissioner Tim Clark tells WIVB, filming will begin Tuesday, February 25th. No word on the exact locations or which stars will be in town, according to the Buffalo News. But "sources have reported Bradley Cooper will be in Buffalo."

Road trip anyone?