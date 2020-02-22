Frank’s RedHot Sauce Now Has a Bloody Mary Drink In a Can

Well, this looks amazing.

Buffalonians use Frank’s RedHot sauce on just about everything (a necessity for wing sauce and chicken fingers) but did you know they also make a Bloody Mary drink in a can?

The alcoholic drink is 5.5% ABV and listed as a malt beverage. All you need to do is just shake and enjoy.

I'm not big on buying all the ingredients for a cocktail like this but already made in a can? Now that's something I can do!