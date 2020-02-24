It’s Quackers: Have You Seen This Giant Duck in New York

New York is full of incredible things to see, but this one is quackers. It's a giant duck.

The duck, known to locals as 'The Big Duck'. has resided in a Long Island town since 1931. 'The Big Duck' was originally built as a store for - you guessed it - ducks and duck eggs, by duck farmer Martin Maurer. Long Island was once home to much of the Northeast's duck farming.

The duck has since moved a few times, and now resides in Flanders, NY along route 24. Today, the Big Duck is now on the National Register of Historic Places and considered to be one of Suffolk County’s most popular historic sites. Visitors can stop in and learn about Long Island's duck farming history, pick up all sorts of duck related memorabilia, and of course, take a selfie with the Big Duck.

You can visit the Big Duck Monday-Friday from 10am - 5pm, Saturdays from 10am - 3pm, and Sundays 10am - 5pm.

At Christmas, you can even see the Big Duck dressed up for the holidays.