A once controversial housing development to bring more than 40 brand new lofts in downtown Utica is getting a shot in the arm from Governor Kathy Hochul as the state has announced it will chip-in more than one-third of the overall cost of the project.

Artspace Utica drew criticism following an early proposal to build in the parking lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. However, the four-story, 44,000 square foot facility is now slated for a currently vacant lot around the corner from The Stanley, at 1020 Park Avenue.

1020 Park Ave via Google Maps (July 2022) 1020 Park Ave via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

The project was awarded $4.9 million in funding from the state on Wednesday, part of an overall package of $104-million announced for affordable housing projects across the state.

Artspace Utica rendering via Artspace.org/Utica Artspace Utica rendering via Artspace.org/Utica loading...

Artspace Utica will include 41 affordable one and two bedroom live/work artist units, along with 3,000 square foot community work space on the lower floor, according to Artspace.org.

The catalytic, new construction project will be centrally located between the Stanley Center for the Arts and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. The project will address critical affordable housing and economic development opportunities for the creative workforce by creating 41 live/work units for local artists and their families on the upper floors, and 3,000 square feet of community space on the ground floor. Units will be affordable for those earning between 30 to 60% of Area Median Income (AMI) and will serve artists, including those from immigrant and refugee communities.

The community room will also include a resident gallery.

The entire project is currently pegged at $14 million and is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

