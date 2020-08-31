Help Find Desire Fairweather – Herkimer

Have you seen Desire Fairweather? She is currently missing and the Herkimer Police Department need your help in locating her.

The Herkimer PD took to their Facebook page Monday morning asking for the public's assistance.

We are asking for help from the public in locating a runaway child, Desire Fairweather. She is 5’5” in height and approximately 120 lbs. Attached is a photo for reference. If you or someone you know, knows where she can be found, please contact the Herkimer Police Department"

If you happen to know any information regarding Desire's whereabouts, call (315) 866-4330.

We'll update this story as more information is released.